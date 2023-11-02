(WFRV) – We’ve reached NFL Week 9 of the regular season, kicking things off when the Tennessee Titans travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.

With four teams on bye, Local 5 News Director John Laughrin gives you an inside look at daily fantasy players that could be poised for a big weekend, giving you the upper advantage in FanDuel and DraftKings lineups.

QB Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders: $6,200 (FanDuel) / $4,500 (DraftKings)

We have a value alert for Aidan O’Connell, a starting quarterback for $4,500 in DraftKings. While the Las Vegas Raiders are indeed a mess, those left behind will play some inspired football this weekend.

The Raiders welcome the New York Giants, a great team to get things right against. Expect middle-of-the-pack numbers from the rookie out of Purdue, but use the savings to go big in another area of your lineup.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers: $6,500 (FanDuel) $5,000 (DraftKings)

Chuba Hubbard is quickly turning into the lead back for the Carolina Panthers after dominating in carries last week. He will be the featured running back again on Sunday as the Panthers will host the Indianapolis Colts, who struggle against the run.

Indianapolis ranks 23rd in the NFL in run defense, so look for Chuba Hubbard to have a big day on the ground, making his value all the better for daily fantasy users.

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: $6,900 (FanDuel) / $6,300 (DraftKings)

It’s now or never for the second-year receiver out of the Ohio State University. Chris Olave leads the team in targets week after week but doesn’t have the numbers to show for it.

Olave should see the most targets again this week against a Chicago Bears defense that has been abysmal at limiting yards through the air. To back that up with a fancy number, the Bears are 30th in the NFL against the pass.

I like Olave for the value here against a bad Bears secondary. Even though he doesn’t have the numbers to show right now, that may change after a green-light matchup this weekend.

Bonus Picks

Los Angeles Rams +3.5 @ Green Bay Packers

The Los Angeles Rams got rocked last week by the Dallas Cowboys 43-20, but this week, they have the cure for all that ails you: the Green Bay Packers. The Rams could outscore the Packers with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and like five other Rams.

As far as I know, it will still be 11 on 11, which won’t bode well for the Green & Gold. We’re talking about Joe Barry against Sean McVay here. That’s like lining up Preston Smith up on Davante Adams! Could you imagine if that ever happened in an actual NFL game… I digress.

The Rams getting three-and-a-half looks excellent, and a moneyline bet doesn’t look bad at all.

Atlanta Falcons -5.0 vs. Minnesota Vikings

This bet is a little tricky due to the several unknowns, as the Minnesota Vikings are now missing Kirk Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles, and Justin Jefferson, who remains on the Injured List.

Look at the other side of the ball, and you’ll see a new signal caller for the Atlanta Falcons, as the team has benched Desmond Ridder in favor of Taylor Heinicke. These are all good things for a Falcons bet.

Heinicke gets the start for Atlanta and seems to be the guy who always finds a way to make things happen. What we don’t know is how Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall from BYU will lead the offense.

If he pulls out some Will Levis magic we saw last week for the Titans, it could be anyone’s game, but I will die on that hill that it’s unlikely to happen. Based on what we know, I like the Falcons in this one.