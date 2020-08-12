NFLPA, NFL reach agreement to continue daily coronavirus testing

NFL Players Association President Eric Winston, left, talks with Executive Director DeMaurice Smith during a news conference at the media center for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WFRV) – The NFl and players association reached an agreement to continue daily testing, as announced by the NFLPA on Twitter.

We have reached an agreement with the @NFL to continue daily testing through September 5th. We will continue to monitor positivity rates within each club and relevant information from each team community to inform our assessment of testing frequency ahead of the regular season. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 12, 2020

The agreement will last through September 5th, or the end of training camp, as teams ramp up for the regular season and week one.

Through the first two weeks positive tests for coronavirus among Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees league wide was just was less than one percent, according to a report by the NFL Network. Under the old agreement between the NFL and NFLPA called for continued testing for any team above a 5% positivity rate. Teams below that threshold would stop daily coronavirus testing, and switch to every other day.

Currently no team is above 2% in terms of positive test results.

The NFLPA and NFL will continue to monitor those positivity rates to adjust their testing frequency as the season approaches, according to the player association’s tweet.

Currently the Packers have five players on the COVID-19 reserve list, but have now gone nine days without adding a player. Players are placed on the COVID-19 reserve if they test positive or have been in close proximity with someone that tested positive. Teams do not release whether or not a player tested positive.