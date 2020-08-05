NFLPA president, Browns C Tretter wants daily COVID testing

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Browns center and NFLPA president says he will push for daily testing for the coronavirus as the NFL ramps up to a possible season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter will push for daily COVID-19 testing during training camp as the NFL moves toward the start of the season.

Tretter weighed the risks and elected to play in 2020 as his wife expects their first child.

He says players being tested every day would eliminate some of the lag time in waiting for results that has led to problems during Major League’s Baseball’s start to its season.

Tretter has been satisfied with the coronavirus protocols in place but added they will need to evolve as more is learned about the virus.