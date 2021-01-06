No place like home? Host advantage vanished in year of virus

FILE – A few fans watch in Lambeau Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans in Green Bay, Wis., in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. The eight teams hosting NFL playoff games this month are more than happy to be staying home with all of comfort it brings, but the actual advantage of playing there all but disappeared during this pandemic season of mostly empty stadiums. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

The eight NFL teams guaranteed to host at least one game in the playoffs will have some benefits.

The comfort of familiar surroundings and staying in the same time zone can provide a boost.

Far-north teams Green Bay and Buffalo have the potential to use winter weather as a weapon against an opponent accustomed to warmer conditions.

Make no mistake, though: Home-field advantage all but vanished during the year of the virus.

Visiting teams went 128-127-1 during the regular season, the only cumulative winning record since the merger in 1970.