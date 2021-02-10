Pettine hired as Bears defensive assistant

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is seen before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – Former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has a new job, and he’s not going far either.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears announced they hired Pettine as a senior defensive assistant. This comes less than two weeks after Pettine left Green Bay after his contract expired.

Last season the Packers finished ninth in yards allowed, but still gave up an average of 23.1 points a game. That was middle of the pack compared to the rest of the NFL.

Pettine will serve as a sounding board for new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Meanwhile the Packers officially announced the hiring of former Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry as their replacement for Pettine.

