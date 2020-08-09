Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NFL Referees Association has reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.
The association announced Sunday that the NFLRA’s board of directors unanimously endorsed the plan. Members will review the details Monday in a video conference call.
Officials will be given until Thursday to opt out for a $30,000 payment with jobs guaranteed for 2021.
The deal also gives officials protections if they test positive during the season or show symptoms after arriving for a game.