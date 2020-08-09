Referees group has agreement with NFL on virus protections

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and referee Clay Martin talk before the start of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NFL Referees Association has reached an agreement with the NFL for health protections along with a program allowing game and replay officials to opt out of the season.

The association announced Sunday that the NFLRA’s board of directors unanimously endorsed the plan. Members will review the details Monday in a video conference call.

Officials will be given until Thursday to opt out for a $30,000 payment with jobs guaranteed for 2021.

The deal also gives officials protections if they test positive during the season or show symptoms after arriving for a game.