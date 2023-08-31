GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay native and Bay Port grad Alec Ingold has reportedly signed a three-year extension with the Miami Dolphins worth up to $17.2 million that will make him the highest-paid fullback in the AFC.

According to NFL Network, the former Wisconsin Badger will be under contract through 2026 with the Dolphins. Ingold was a stand-out quarterback during his high school years at Bay Port and went on to win the Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year in his senior season.

Ingold transitioned to the fullback position at the collegiate level with the Badgers, and after a four-year career with Wisconsin, he signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

In his third season in the NFL, Ingold suffered a significant ACL injury during week 10 of the 2021-22 season and was ruled out for the season.

In the spring of 2022, Ingold inked a two-year contract with the Dolphins worth up to $7.5 million and now, reportedly, will stay in Miami under contract for the next four seasons.

During his four years in the NFL, Ingold has scored five total touchdowns and has 374 total yards.