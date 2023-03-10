CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – The Chicago Bears, a longtime rival of the Green Bay Packers, have reportedly traded the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for several assets.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears have agreed to send the number one overall pick to Carolina in exchange for pick number nine, pick number 61, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver, DJ Moore.

This is a massive shakeup to the 2023 NFL Draft, as many teams are in desperate need of a quarterback, the Panthers being one of them.

Carolina is likely to go with a quarterback with the first overall selection, but who it remains to be seen.

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis are all in the running to be the franchise quarterback for the Panthers.

As for the Bears, they get a haul of picks and a very solid wide receiver in DJ Moore. Moore, who spent his first five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, has 5,201 career yards and 21 career receiving touchdowns.