EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WFRV) – While the Green Bay Packers turn the page to Jordan Love, former quarterback Aaron Rodgers is turning a new page with the New York Jets and has taken a massive pay cut.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rodgers and the Jets worked out a new two-year deal worth a $75M guaranteed contract through the 2024 season.

Rodgers had nearly $110M guaranteed remaining on his old deal in Green Bay, meaning he is taking less money for a shot at a ring or two in New York.

Pelissero says Rodgers’ contract is technically a five-year deal, including two option years to spread out bonus proration and create a 2023 cap number of just under $9M, giving the Jets maximum flexibility to build around the four-time MVP.

Rodgers will make a $35M roster bonus if four days, followed by a $1.8M base salary in 2023, with a $38.1M base salary in 2024. He will also reportedly have a no-tag clause and a no-trade cause.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter praised Rodgers’ decision, saying, “No team sport player is thought to have revised his contract in such a team-focused way in the past.”

Packers fans took to social media to express their opinions on Rodgers restructured contract, with one fan saying, “Funny how he wouldn’t do that for Green Bay.”

With an already lethal offense from the likes of wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard to the strong running back Breece Hall, Rodgers, and the Jets will now have more money to spend through what’s likely a two-year window to win the Super Bowl.

Pay cuts and team-friendly deals have found success in the past, as seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady made a career off of restructuring team-friendly deals, allowing the Patriots to build around him.

When it’s all said and done, Rodgers will drop $33.7M, a 31% cut in pay for the next two years.