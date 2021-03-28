Report: NFL expected to add 17th game to regular season

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

(WFRV) – The NFL officially will expand the regular season to a 17 game schedule with an announcement coming later this week, according to a report by ESPN Adam Schefter.

The option to add a 17th game to the schedule was agreed to between the league and the players union in March 2020 as part of the new collective bargaining agreement.

The owners will reportedly utilize that option to expand the regular season to more than 16 games for the first time since 1978.

While the official schedule isn’t usually released until late April or May, we do know the Packers opponents for next season. That could include who they will face in a 17 game schedule with the league adding another AFC/NFC crossover match up to the slate.

According to a report by Yahoo!’s Charles Robinson, opponents would be from the opposite conference but outside of their “rotating interdivisional matchups.” In this case that would likely be the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Packers in 2021.