Texans close facility after positive test, Scharping reportedly to be added to COVID-19 reserve

(WFRV) – The Houston Texans, who played the Packers this past Sunday, have closed their team facility due to a positive COVID-19 test. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, it was offensive lineman Max Scharping that tested positive for coronavirus.
The Texans announced they closed the facility in order to deep clean and contact trace. A process that is made easier by the fact Houston is currently on their bye week.
There have been no announcements about any impact on the Packers after they played in Houston just three days ago.
Scharping is also a Green Bay native and was drafted by the Texans in 2019.
