Texans close facility after positive test, Scharping reportedly to be added to COVID-19 reserve

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Texans offensive guard Max Scharping (74) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WFRV) – The Houston Texans, who played the Packers this past Sunday, have closed their team facility due to a positive COVID-19 test. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, it was offensive lineman Max Scharping that tested positive for coronavirus.

The Texans announced they closed the facility in order to deep clean and contact trace. A process that is made easier by the fact Houston is currently on their bye week.

There have been no announcements about any impact on the Packers after they played in Houston just three days ago.

Scharping is also a Green Bay native and was drafted by the Texans in 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Howards Grove's Damrow focused on big goals

High School Sports Xtra: West De Pere wins Game of the Week, volleyball and soccer sectionals set

Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere gets first win, Kaukauna blasts D.C. Everest & more

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM