LOS ANGELES, CA (WFRV) – As many teams around the NFL make a push for the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly signing longtime Green Bay Packer kicker, Mason Crosby.

Multiple reports, including one from NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo, are indicating that the Rams are signing Crosby to the practice squad “with the intention of moving him to the active roster in the near future.”

The former Super Bowl Champion and 2007 NFL Scoring Leader will suit up for the second team in his illustrious career, having spent 16 seasons with the Packers.

Crosby, 39, owns the Packers’ all-time points record with 1,918.

Green Bay replaced Crosby by drafting Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Through Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Carlson has gone 17-21 on field goals and 23-26 on extra points.