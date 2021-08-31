Reports: Patriots release Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones to start

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WFRV) – The New England Patriots made an early headline on cut day, as former MVP Cam Newton was released.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, Newton was released. McBride also mentioned that first-round pick Mac Jones is the starting quarterback.

Patriots have released QB Cam Newton as @globejimmcbride reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

Newton, a former first overall pick out of Auburn, played nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers before playing one season with the Patriots.

Newton finished 2020 with 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also had twelve rushing touchdowns.