Reports: Patriots release Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones to start

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WFRV) – The New England Patriots made an early headline on cut day, as former MVP Cam Newton was released.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, Newton was released. McBride also mentioned that first-round pick Mac Jones is the starting quarterback.

Newton, a former first overall pick out of Auburn, played nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers before playing one season with the Patriots.

Newton finished 2020 with 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and ten interceptions. He also had twelve rushing touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

