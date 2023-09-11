EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an apparent ankle injury in his first start for the New York Jets on Monday night.

Just a few plays into the new season, Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd and sat on the MetLife Stadium turf, where he appeared to reach down at his leg before trainers attended to him. He stood up after a few moments but needed help getting to New York’s sideline.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rodgers went into the blue medical tent before a cart drove him to the locker room. The New York Jets posted on its X account that Rodgers is ruled out for the rest of Monday night’s game.

Additionally, the New York Jets said that the x-rays on Rodgers came back negative.

Green Bay is also affected by the Aaron Rodgers injury, as the Packers need him to play 65% of snaps for the Green & Gold to get the Jets first-round pick.

More updates will be provided as medical personnel work to find the extent of Aaron’s injury.