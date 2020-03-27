The show must go on

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted or postponed virtually every aspect of the sports world, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo that the league’s draft will remain on schedule for April 23-25. The announcement came following a unanimous vote from the league’s executive council Thursday evening.

“Apart from the CEC (NFL Management Council Executive Committee), I have personally discussed this matter with many other owners, club executives and coaches, and there is widespread support for the CEC’s conclusion,” said Goodell. “Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no assurance that we can select a different date and be confident that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today. I also believe that the Draft can serve a very positive purpose for our clubs, our fans and the country at large, and many of you have agreed.”

With free agency still in full swing, earlier this week, the NFL decided to put physicals on hold, including those college players who plan on being drafted. The NFL also ordered a complete shutdown of team facilities for at least the next two weeks, and the Packers announced today that they will be doing extended that order at Lambeau Field and surrounding Titletown facilities until April 24. Goodell also stated that there will be several changes from the way the entire three day event will be handled, since the public is no longer part of the festivities, along with players and their families, but it will still be televised.

“All clubs should now be doing the necessary planning to conduct draft operations in a location outside your facility, with a limited number of people present, and with sufficient technology resources to allow you to communicate internally, with other clubs and with draft headquarters,” said Goodell. “Needless to say, we will be prepared to adjust to changed circumstances in the next several weeks, including the prospect of clubs being able to resume even limited operations within their facilities.”