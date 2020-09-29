Titans and Vikings suspend in-person activities after positive coronavirus tests

A view of Tennessee Titans defensive end Vic Beasley’s (44) helmet before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

(WFRV) – Both the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended in-person activities after eight positive tests for coronavirus in the Titans organization.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Tennessee had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19. As a result both the Titans and Vikings, who played Tennessee on Sunday, have closed their facilities for the time being.

Minnesota announced they have not had any positive tests as of Tuesday morning, and are following NFL protocols by closing their facilities.

It’s the first time any NFL team has suspended in-person actives due to COVID-19 since the season began.

The league is now working with the NFLPA and infectious-disease experts to trace contacts, test, and will make decisions as more developments arise.

The Titans will not be allowed into their team facility until Saturday at the earliest, according to a report by ESPN. They are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

