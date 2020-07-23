Washington NFL team becomes ‘Washington Football Team’ for now

(WFRV) – For the time being, Washington will call itself the ‘Washington Football Team,’ sources tell ESPN.

That’s only temporary, pending the adoption of a new name in the future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team,” Schefter tweeted Thursday, “this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future.”

Washington began undergoing a thorough review of its team’s name after sponsor FedEx requested the team tname be changed. Investors wrote to FedEx, PepsiCo, and other sponsors asking them to request a change. FedEx is believed to be the first to take action.

On July 8, reports surfaced that Washington would move away from Native American imagery as the NFL team continues to discuss a potential new name. The decision came after Amazon, Walmart, Nike, and Target removed the team’s merchandise from their racks.

On July 13, the team announced it would retire its name and logo, a decision the Oneida Nation applauded.

Locally, advocates are hoping to see schools move away from Native American mascots.

