GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the release of the 2023-24 NFL schedule, WFRV-TV Local 5 News now knows what games will be televised on channel 5.

Take a look at the preliminary schedule of what games will air on WFRV:

WEEK 01: Tampa Bay @ Minnesota (Noon), Philadelphia @ New England (3:25 p.m.)

Games and times are subject to change, but this is a preliminary schedule of the CBS games that will air on WFRV-TV Local 5 News.