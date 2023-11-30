(WFRV) – On Sunday, Wisconsin native, former Badger, and current Pittsburgh Steeler T.J. Watt will be wearing customized cleats that will honor American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison for the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative.

The Pewaukee native, and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will be wearing the specialty-designed cleats that honor the work at UW Health Kids in Madison when the Steelers host the Arizona Cardinals at noon on December 3.

While Watt was a standout for the Wisconsin Badgers between 2013 and 2016, he took part in Badger Fridays where athletes would visit American Family Children’s Hospital to read stories, make art, and bring smiles to the patients.

Rafel Gaglianone, Olive Sagapolu, Eric Steffes, T.J. Watt, Leo Musso, Andrew Endicott, Connor Udelhoven at a Badger Friday (Photo credit: Wisconsin Athletics) Vince Biegel, Leo Musso, T.J. Watt, Chris Orr, Andrew Endicott, Connor Udelhoven, Rafael Gaglione at a Badger Friday (Photo credit: Wisconsin Athletics)

“In college, they used to take us over to Children’s Hospital every Friday and have opportunities to lighten up kid’s days,” said Watt. “It’s one of those things that every time I would leave there, I was the one that felt like I really needed it.”

This is the eighth season of the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ initiative.

Images of T.J. Watt’s 2023 My Cause My Cleats can be found here.