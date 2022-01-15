NHM hockey uses discipline to start season off right

APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – Hockey is a sport of moments. But if the past two years has taught the Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha boys hockey team anything, it’s that you have to live in the moment.

“Every day, we’re just telling the guys be better today, hashtag BBT,” head coach Jeff Lindemann says.

That’s echoed by the senior leadership on the team.

“We’ve got some good leadership from our seniors,” Lindemann says.

“It just feels good to grow up playing with these guys and finally give it one last go,” Hortonville senior Ian Engel said.

“We’ve got a lot of great leadership on this team, a lot of older guys who are paving the path,” Hortonville senior Gabel Randal said. “We’re just leading.”

The Rockets are currently 12-2 on the season.