NHM hockey uses discipline to start season off right

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – Hockey is a sport of moments. But if the past two years has taught the Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha boys hockey team anything, it’s that you have to live in the moment.

“Every day, we’re just telling the guys be better today, hashtag BBT,” head coach Jeff Lindemann says.

That’s echoed by the senior leadership on the team.

“We’ve got some good leadership from our seniors,” Lindemann says.

“It just feels good to grow up playing with these guys and finally give it one last go,” Hortonville senior Ian Engel said.

“We’ve got a lot of great leadership on this team, a lot of older guys who are paving the path,” Hortonville senior Gabel Randal said. “We’re just leading.”

The Rockets are currently 12-2 on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall