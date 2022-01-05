Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter (1) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers.

One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter was released by the Vikings. What was his paycheck for six days of work?

$51,111.

Kirk Cousins was inactive for the team’s last game because he contracted COVID. The Vikings started Sean Mannion against the Packers, and rookie Kellen Mond was the backup. Sloter didn’t even suit up for the game.

On Jan. 3, the Vikings released Sloter.

Sloter was signed to the Vikings active roster on Dec. 28 and cut six days later.

Where did Sloter come from?

He played collegiately at Southern Mississippi and has bounced around the league since 2017. Sloter has played for (or been on the practice squad of) the following teams:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Detroit Lions
  • Chicago Bears
  • Las Vegas Raiders

Sloter made just over 8,500 per day during his brief stint with the Vikings.

