No. 21 Wisconsin beats Huskers 61-48 despite cold shooting

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens (2) is defended by Wisconsin’s Micah Potter (11), D’Mitrik Trice (0) and Tyler Wahl, right, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Lincoln, Neb. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jonathan Davis scored 10 points and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin pulling away after halftime  and the No. 21 Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska 61-48.

The Badgers swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers.

Nebraska has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin shot just 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss. Nebraska got 14 points from Lat Mayen and 12 from Teddy Allen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

