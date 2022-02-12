OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The third-ranked UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team earned its fourth top 10 win of the season Saturday night, edging No. 7 UW-La Crosse and inching closer to another WIAC title.

Eddie Muench scored a game-high 27 points on his Senior Night, helping the Titans hold off a furious second half rally by UWL.

Oshkosh sank a season-high 13 three-pointers as Muench went a blistering 7-of-8 from deep.

Hunter Plamann finished with 17 points in his own stellar senior night performance.