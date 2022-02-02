No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Eddie Muench scored 19 points, Levi Borchert added a double-double and the 5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh Titans knocked off No. 2 UW-Platteville 65-51 at the Kolf Sports Center Wednesday night.

The Titans have handed the Pioneers their only two losses of the year and have now swept the regular season series.

UWO trailed 10-2 out of the gate, but climbed back into it behind contributions from Borchert (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Cole Booth (12 points).

The victory helped the Titans bounce back from a stunning overtime loss at UW-Eau Claire. Oshkosh’s only two conference losses of the season have come in overtime.

The Titans return home to the Kolf Center Saturday to take on UW-Stout.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold