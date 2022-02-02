No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Eddie Muench scored 19 points, Levi Borchert added a double-double and the 5th-ranked UW-Oshkosh Titans knocked off No. 2 UW-Platteville 65-51 at the Kolf Sports Center Wednesday night.

The Titans have handed the Pioneers their only two losses of the year and have now swept the regular season series.

UWO trailed 10-2 out of the gate, but climbed back into it behind contributions from Borchert (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Cole Booth (12 points).

The victory helped the Titans bounce back from a stunning overtime loss at UW-Eau Claire. Oshkosh’s only two conference losses of the season have come in overtime.

The Titans return home to the Kolf Center Saturday to take on UW-Stout.