No. 6 Wisconsin stunned by Illinois in 24-23 loss

CHAMPAIGN, IL – OCTOBER 19: James McCourt #17 of the Illinois Fighting Illini kicks a 39-yard field goal against the Wisconsin Badgers as time expires in the game at Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. Illinois defeated Wisconsin 24-23. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.

Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the 30 1/2-point underdog Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at midfield with 2:33 remaining. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25, setting up McCourt to attempt the winner. The junior’s kick was down the middle to give coach Lovie Smith the most significant victory of his four-year tenure in Champaign.

Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.

Illinois beat a ranked team for the first time since 2011 and knocked off a ranked Big Ten team for the first time since 2007, when it beat No. 1 Ohio State on the way to a Rose Bowl appearance.