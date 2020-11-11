No fans to be allowed during Badgers basketball, hockey home games for ‘indefinite period’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – No fans will be allowed for men’s and women’s basketball and hockey homes games at UW Madison for an indefinite period of time.

UW Athletics made the announcement Wednesday, saying it’s a similar approach they are taking with Camp Randall Stadium.

“Fans will not be allowed into the Kohl Center for basketball or LaBahn Arena for hockey due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Badger men’s hockey team opens its season at Notre Dame this weekend before returning home to host Michigan on Nov. 19-20 at LaBahn Arena.

The top-ranked UW women’s hockey team begins its season with two series on the road (at Ohio State on Nov. 27-28 and at Minnesota on Dec. 4-5) before making its home debut against Minnesota-Duluth on Dec. 11-12. The men’s and women’s basketball schedules will be released soon.

