STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WIAA) – The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced it is extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, 2020, which eliminates the possibility of conducting the WIAA State Tournaments scheduled at campus venues this spring.

The events impacted by the closure include the Boys Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments scheduled at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on June 4-6 and June 12-13, respectfully; the State Boys Golf Championship at University Ridge on June 15-16; and the State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on June 11-13.