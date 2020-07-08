Northwestern moves Wisconsin game from Wrigley to Ryan Field

Fans gather outside of Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs baseball club, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between Illinois and Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern’s game against Wisconsin scheduled for Nov. 7 at Wrigley Field in Chicago is being moved to Ryan Field near campus because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwestern announced the decision  after consulting with the Chicago Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference.

Athletic director Jim Phillips cited the possibility of a limited crowd at the famed ballpark even if fans were allowed.

In 2010, Northwestern played Illinois in the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938. The Wildcats have since played baseball and lacrosse games there.

