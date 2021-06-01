Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

FOND DU LAC (WFRV) – After only about half of the Northwoods League teams played in the 2020 pandemic season, the league was back to full fledged baseball on Memorial Day with the official start of the 2021 season.

The Dock Spiders put a wrap on the holiday weekend with several tributes to our fallen heroes as well as a spectacular showing on the diamond in the season opener.

The defending pod champions raced out to a 13-0 lead en route to a 13-3 win over the Green Bay Booyah, starting the season 1-0 at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac.

Green Bay started the game with a rocky performance on the mound, allowing the Dock Spiders to score three runs in the first inning without a hit. After a wild pitch scored the first run, Fond du Lac walked two more in on bases-loaded passes to take a 3-0 lead.

The Dock Spiders got the bats warmed up in the second, namely the bat of Connor Manthey. In a span of two innings, Manthey drove in four runs to get Fond du Lac out to an 8-0 lead.

That was more than enough insurance for pitcher Connor McKenna, who went six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday at Ashwaubenon’s Capital Credit Union Park, the home opener for the Booyah.