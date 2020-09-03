Notre Dame Academy releases fall football schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Notre Dame Academy will play a seven-game fall football schedule despite the FRCC postponing the 2020 regular season.

The Tritons released their full slate Thursday afternoon with the season opener set for September 25 at Kaukauna. NDA will have three home games and four road games in the shortened season.

“We are excited to offer our student-athletes an opportunity to compete this fall,” NDA Athletic
Director Matt Koenig said. “Our school’s mission is to educate the whole person, and the opportunity
to compete in athletics is a big part of that. It teaches young people so many values and life lessons.

“Despite the difficult circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, I’m thrilled to see so
many of our fall teams still having the opportunity to participate in a fall season and compete.”

NDA’s boys and girls volleyball teams will play in the spring, but full schedules for all other fall sports will be released next week.

Here’s a look at Notre Dame’s 2020 slate:

Sept. 25 at Kaukauna, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at West DePere, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 vs. Madison Edgewood, 3 p.m. (Saturday)
Oct. 30 at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6, vs. Menasha, 7 p.m.

The WIAA has not yet decided the nature of this year’s “culminating events,” or championships.

