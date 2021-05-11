Notre Dame boys soccer looks to end state title drought

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This is something that if you’re a Notre Dame soccer fan, you’ve been waiting for. The Tritons are back in the state semifinals, and eyeing a chance to make it back to the state championship game since 2013.

“It’s what we worked for since day one of the summer last year. With all the uncertainty and all the COVID, we didn’t know if we were going to be playing in the fall, spring, all we were trying to do is stay focused on the ultimate goal of winning a state championship,” Notre Dame junior Connor Hardwick said.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year. The Tritons started playing in the fall, and got eight games in. Their coach was quarantined through seven of them. But then they got shut down and the waiting began.

“It meant a lot to get back to state, for our program and for our team that worked so hard over the summer. And for the seniors this year, it means a lot, because I know falling short last year for them was quite hard, just like I know it was for me,” Hardwick said.

Senior Christian Martinez echoed his statement.

“It just felt great, because last year we fell short one game. So, it felt really good to get back to state,” he said with a grin.

The Tritons will face off against Shorewood in the semifinals on Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m.