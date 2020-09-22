Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed after Irish positive tests

File-Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. Head coach Brian Kelly has seen growth in the 6-foot, 208-pound Book since quarterbacks coach Tom Rees became the team’s new offensive coordinator prior to the team’s Camping World Bow victory over Iowa State. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

AP- Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.

The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the process of rescheduling the game is underway. Both teams are off Oct. 3.

Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.

The game is the 18th involving major college football teams to be postponed or canceled by COVID-19 issues since Aug. 26 and the third Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Previously, North Carolina State at Virginia Tech and Virginia at Virginia Tech had to be rescheduled in the ACC.

