(WFRV) – Major League Baseball has postponed the Brewers home opener at Miller Park due to positive COVID-19 tests by St. Louis Cardinals players.

The official announcement comes after reports surfaced early Friday that the game would be postponed.

No Brewers have tested positive, according to MLB’s statement.

Despite Friday’s postponement, Saturday’s game remains on as scheduled for a 6:10 p.m. CT first pitch at Miller Park. The teams will play a traditional, nine-inning doubleheader on Sunday.

Statement from MLB:

Today’s scheduled game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sunday, August 2nd at 1:10 p.m. (CT). The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals’ organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.

Saturday’s game between the Clubs will remain as scheduled for 6:10 p.m. (CT). Major League

Baseball will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Statement from Brewers general manager David Stearns:

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow. The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities.”

