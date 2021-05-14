On first day of rookie minicamp, LaFleur acknowledges no new Rodgers news

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first day of mini camp for the 2021 Packers rookies has come and gone, but all anyone can still focus on is the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur summed it up in a concise sentence.

“I have nothing new to update and we still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that. And we’ll continue to work at it each and every day,” LaFleur said.

With that in mind, it was good to see some sense of normalcy come back into the NFL. Last season, there was no rookie minicamp because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So when you saw the rookies walk out onto the field, you could feel their joy and excitement.

“The energy level and the effort of these guys, was outstanding. You know, getting a chance to finally interact with these guys face to face, because all our meetings up to this point have been virtual, so I mean, I’m meeting these guys for the first time face to face, all of our coaches are,” LaFleur said. “You can tell that the character of this group is extremely high and that is going to be so valuable to our football team and our locker room.”

For each and every player on the field today, it was setting in that this was real life. They were really on the field, working out for the Packers.

Cole Van Lanen grew up 10 minutes from Lambeau. He has rooted for the Green and Gold since he can remember. The Bay Port grad and Wisconsin alum is thrilled to be on the roster, but he knows the work isn’t done yet.

“Great opportunity, I was drafted to a great team. I’m that guy that needs to learn, to be able to be on the field and make this team and make an impact on this team. That’s been my mentality from the beginning no matter what team I got drafted to,” Van Lanen said. Obviously I’m blessed and extremely excited its the Packers but that was my mentality from the beginning and it still is.”

The second day of rookie mini camp continues on Saturday, May 15.