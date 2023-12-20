(WFRV) – Bay Port senior Landon Gauthier officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Wisconsin Badgers football program Wednesday afternoon.

Gauthier is a three-star linebacker and was named to the All-State team this season by the Associated Press. The 6’3″ senior finished his senior year at Bay Port with 5 sacks and 66 total tackles. Gauthier will join the likes of Alec Ingold and Cole Van Lanen to go from playing football at Bay Port to Wisconsin at the collegiate level.

“I have all the support from the community which means the world. It’s where my mom went to school and it’s something I’ve always dreamed of”, Gautheir said. “The [Badgers’] new regime is something special. I know my class of 2024 has some great athletes and it should be something big coming. Something special.”

Guathier will head to Madison in January to get a head start of his collegiate career.