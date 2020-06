(WFRV) – One person is in custody after illegally entering Miller Park and causing damage to the field, according to a release by the Brewers.

The incident happened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday after an individual was able to gain access to the stadium and field. They were eventually apprehended by police after causing minor damage to the playing surface.

The Brewers went on to say they are unable release any more information because of an ongoing investigation.