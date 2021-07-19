One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – UW-Green Bay introduced Josh Moon as their new Athletic Director this week. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin caught up with the new leader of the Phoenix to talk about taking over at the helm of Green Bay athletics, and returning back home to Wisconsin.

Moon comes to Green Bay after spending the last nine years as the Athletic Director at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Moon helped the Wolves athletic department achieve plenty of success at the Division Two level, including a NCAA Tournament runner-up finish by the men’s basketball program. Now, he takes over an athletic department with men’s and women’s basketball programs that have been among the top teams in the Horizon League in recent years.

A native of Wautoma, Wis., Moon’s first day will be August 1st.