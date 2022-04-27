MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – For his entire football life, Logan Bruss has stepped on the field simply for the love of the game, teamwork, and camaraderie.

That won’t change – but this week, his jersey will.

The Wisconsin offensive lineman and Kimberly graduate will hope to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft, being projected at multiple positions along the line and receiving draft grades ranging from the third through sixth rounds.

A multi-year starter for the Badgers, Bruss was named to the Outland Trophy watch list. He started most of the season for Bucky last year and helped mentor a younger group of offensive linemen.

In the video above, which aired in Local 5’s Green & Gold Draft special on Wednesday, April 27, you’ll see an exclusive one-on-one interview with Bruss on the McClain Center turf in Madison.

Below, you can see the extended 10-minute version, with Bruss discussing his journey through visiting multiple teams, the mental side of the draft process, and what it would mean to play for his home-state Green Bay Packers.

Bruss will hold a special get-together with family and close friends to watch the draft this weekend.

Wherever he ends up, he assures that team will get a hard-working, sound player that loves the game of football.