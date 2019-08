ONEIDA, WISCONSIN – JULY 06: Allison Lee and Hyo Joo Kim of the Republic of Korea walk down the first fairway during the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Thornberry Creek at Oneida on July 06, 2019 in Oneida, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After three years the Oneida Nation has decided to end their sponsorship of the Thronberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Just three weeks after the end of the last tournament the Oneida Business Committee voted 5-3 to end the title sponsorship of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic back on July 24th.

This past July marked the third tournament at Thornberry Creek, and the last of their contract with the LPGA.