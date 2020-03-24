Oshkosh North grad Haliburton declares for NBA Draft

AMES, IA – JANUARY 29: Tyrese Haliburton #22 of the Iowa State Cyclones takes a short as Matthew Mayer #24 of the Baylor Bears blocks in the second half of the game at Hilton Coliseum on January 29, 2020 in Ames, Iowa. The Baylor Bears won 67-53 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa State guard and Oshkosh North grad Tyrese Haliburton is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday morning that Haliburton had declared, and the prospect posted a video announcing his decision on Twitter a short time later.

Once a Cyclone, Always a Cyclone❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/vK2jbaBPjI — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) March 24, 2020

Haliburton’s season was cut short this year due to a broken wrist. In all Haliburton played in 22 games, and averaged 15.2 points per game with 6.5 assists.

Despite the injury some mock drafts have Haliburton as high as the seventh overall prospect.

The Oshkosh North product led the Spartans to a division one state championship back in 2018, and was named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year.

Haliburton can still withdraw from the draft by June 15th, and return to school if he wants.