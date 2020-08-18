Oshkosh School District postpones fall sports

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District announced on August 18 it will be postponing the fall 2020 high school sports season.

In a press release by the school district, it stated “we plan to hold high school fall sports in the spring of 2021. Please note that no seasons will be eliminated (winter, fall, or spring) to make room for another season.”

The memo went on to say that there will be a shift of season within an abbreviated model for all sports.

Oshkosh follows a move made by both Green Bay and Appleton school districts to postpone fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We fully understand that this decision is a major disappointment for our student-athletes and families who were preparing for their upcoming fall sports season,” the statement from the Oshkosh school district says. “However, we firmly believe that this is the right decision at this time. Our local decision was made based on the current state of COVID-19 in OASD boundaries and Winnebago County.”

