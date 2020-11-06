Packers blow out shorthanded 49ers in NFC Championship Game rematch

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, bottom left, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) — It wasn’t exactly revenge for a pair of losses against San Francisco last year, including one in the NFC Championship Game that ended Green Bay’s season, but it was a confidence booster and Matt LaFleur still hasn’t lost back to back games.

The Packers’ 34-17 win over the 49ers had another huge performance by wide receiver Davante Adams who ended up with 173 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and four TD’s.

It was also a solid return by running back Aaron Jones who had been out with a calf injury and ended up tallying 79 total yards.

With the victory the Packers are 6-2 at the midway point of the season, and it there was some redemption for Marquez Valdes-Scantling who dropped a wide open pass early in the game. MVS ended up with a pair of touchdowns good for 53 yards.

Defensively, the Packers held San Francisco to 3 points for 55 of the game’s 60 minutes, forcing a pair of turnovers after spending much of the season short on takeaways.

But the Green & Gold smelled blood against a banged up 49ers team – San Francisco didn’t have a single offensive skill position player who touched the ball in last year’s 37-20 win over Green Bay, and four players were ruled out of the game due to COVID-19 exposure.

The wins puts Green Bay in sole possession of first place in the NFC North and will serve as the Packers’ lone win against the powerhouse NFC West this regular season.

Green Bay now has an extended week of recovery and preparation before hosting Jacksonville on Sunday, November 15. The Packers announced fans will not be allowed at Lambeau for an indefinite amount of time.