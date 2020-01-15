Packers’ Bobby Dillon, career leader in interceptions, elected to Pro Football HOF

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Bobby Dillon, Green Bay Packers’ career leader in interceptions, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Dillon passed away in August at the age of 89. He reportedly suffered complications of dementia.

Dillon played safety for Green Bay from 1952 to 1959, setting the franchise record for interceptions with 52, including four against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 1953.

He returned five interceptions for touchdowns and led the league in interception return yards in 1956 with 244.

Dillon led the Packers in interceptions in seven of his eight seasons, including three years with nine: 1953, ’55 and ’57. Irv Comp set Green Bay’s single-season record for interceptions with 10 in 1943.

A native of Pendleton, Texas, Dillon moved with his family to Temple where he lived his entire life. After becoming an All-America defensive back and team captain at the University of Texas, Dillon was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 1952 draft.

Dillon was an AP All-Pro selection four times and was selected for the Pro Bowl four times, all while playing with a glass eye.

After leaving football, Dillon joined Wilsonart, a Texas-based furnishings manufacturer. He spent 36 years with the firm, eventually becoming president and chief executive.

