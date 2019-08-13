Packers’ Brown backing up the talk in camp

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 08: Tony Brown #28 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Keke Coutee #16 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

There’s always plenty of talk at training camp. Second year cornerback Tony Brown is not only being heard at training camp as his play on the field backs up the talk.

“Trying to get them some work. You konw, they’re always chriping sometimes. It’s mostly Tony Brown. chirping about throwing to his side and giving him some work today,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s a mental game. It’s a mind thing with the defense as a whole. It’s sort of the energy of practice. Some days it will be more talkative days because a little more competition between the ones and the ones,” said Tony Brown.

Rodgers has tested Brown and the other defensive backs on a regular basis during training camp. Brown to this point has stood up to the test against one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and his head coach has already taken notice.

“We were testing him a few times down the field, and he’s answered the bell. I feel good about our defensive backs. You can never have enough of those guys. Especially with the coverages we’re going [run], and some of the man coverage situations we’re going to put them in,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Brown’s biggest play thus far in camp came on the team’s annual Family Night practice. The former Alabama corner jumped a route and picked off back-up quarterback Deshone Kizer. The play ended with a pick-six and a Lambeau Leap.

No doubt Brown let it be known that he made the biggest play of the practice, but the gift of gab goes beyond the practice field.

“It depends on the defense and how the flow of the game is. If the flow of the game doesn’t allow a lot of talking, jargon. Then it won’t happen, but whenever it’s needed, it will definitely be there,” said Brown.

As for the games themselves, Brown saw plenty of action down the stretch last season. Brown was signed off the Packers practice squad in September of last year and was active for a total of eleven games.

Appearing in the last eight Brown saw his production go up as well. Brown ended the year with 14 tackles and two passes defensed in the final two games against the Jets and Lions.

The only thing Brown doesn’t have on his stat line during the regular season is an interception. That’s key as takeaways have seemingly become a point of emphasis for Mike Pettine’s secondary this season.

“Hard work shows through outcome. We trying to get the ball. It’s all about the ball, ball awareness, ball hawking. Trying to be the most ball hawking-ness defense. In order to do that we’ve got to get balls out,” said Brown.

You can bet when Brown gets his hands on the ball, he’s going to let everyone know.