Packers former RT Bryan Bulaga agrees to three-year deal with the Chargers

GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Bryan Bulaga #75 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on December 8, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bryan Bulaga’s decade long tenure in Titletown is over. According to ESPN, the former Packers offensive tackle has agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bulaga, 30, overcame two torn ACLs in his career and started all but three games for the Packers over the last two years. It was inevitable his time in Green Bay would be over after the Packers signed T Rick Wagner from the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Without Bulaga, the Packers 2020 offensive line will most likely consist of left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley, right guard Billy Turner and Wagner as the right tackle.