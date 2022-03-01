INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WFRV) – Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is at the 2022 NFL Combine scouting for the future of the Green and Gold but all eyes and ears are still wondering what the Packers are doing regarding not only their longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers and whether a deal will be done with star wide receiver, Davante Adams.

“There’s no new updates,” Gutekunst said when asked about Aaron Rodgers. “Specifically with Aaron, I think he’s got a very tough process that he goes through to get himself ready to play every season. It’s a big commitment. He’s done that for a long time. It certainly shows in the results. I think he feels he needs to do that to play the way, at the level he plays at. I know that weighs on him. I think he’s going through that now.”

The Packers have a daunting task when looking at the current salary cap as they head into the 2022 season. With the 3 players contracts restructured in David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones and Kenny Clark, the Green and Gold have already saved around 24 million dollars. However, still a long way to go before March 16th.

There have been reports from Ian Rapapport of NFL Network that the Packers and Rodgers are in negotiations to get an “expensive” deal done. Gutekunst said in regards to financials having being worked out already if Rodgers does decide to come back is part of the process.

“Russ [Ball] is obviously does a good job and he’s kind of prepared of, any which way we might go,” Gutekunst said.

March 16th is when the beginning of free agency for the 2022 season. Gutekunst is hopeful they’d have a decision from Rodgers before then.

“It’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that, so that would be helpful,” Gutekunst said. “I would think we would know something before then.”

It’s been known since the beginning of the 2021 season that Adams wants to be the highest paid player at the wide receiver position. With free agency looming and the window in which to franchise tag a player closing on March 8, Gutekunst told reporters he has been in contact with the wideout.

“There’s been constant communication,” Gutekunst said. “I had a good talk with Tae after the season and we’ve been in touch with representatives throughout.”

The Packers will also have to figure out how or if they can bring back players like De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas, who played on one year deals for the team last season. Gutekunst said they would and are hopeful to have both players back but first have to get a decision made at quarterback.

“Once we get the situation with Aaron figured out, everything else will follow,” Gutekunst said.