GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) – Packers team historian Cliff Christl says from the first game in 1921, the rivalry was spirited between the Packers and what was then the Chicago Staleys later the Bears.

“College football was much bigger than pro football, ” Christl said, “But I think that may have been the first time in NFL history where that kind of spirit was on display.”

Christl said it may not be Army and Navy but it’s close.

From his research, Christl determined that for the first game in 1921 fans took a midnight train to Chicago with the Lumberjack Band in toe. When they arrived in the city, they marched through the loop to Wrigley Field where the game was held.

“Green Bay was in its first year playing the mighty Bears in the league. Just to get a chance to play in Chicago was a huge break for the Packers. They played back-to-back weekends with the Cardinals as well and drew record-breaking crowds. Those games in Chicago probably saved the franchise.”

Christl considers it to be the fiercest rivalry marked by cheap shots and controversial calls.

He said this was at its peak in the post-WW II Era and in the 80s where even then Coach Ditka and Coach Gregg almost came to blows.

“There were some brutal games,” Christl said. “A lot of cheap shots. Charles Martin’s slam-dunking Jim McMahon to the turf. Ken Stills’ late hit at Lambeau on Matt Souey. Once Mike Holmgren and Ron Wolf came here, the Packers became a much better team and took the rivalry seriously, and ever since then, the Packers have played smart. That’s more important than getting in cheap shots in a rivalry like this.”

He believes in the 80s there was true hate among the players and fans. Personified in the 1989 game when officials used instant replay to rule the pass was legal from Don “the magic man” Majkowski to Sterling Sharpe, which set up the Packers’ one-point win over the Bears.

“It was one of the few winning seasons during that 24-year famine from the post-Lombardi to the Ron Wolf, Mike Holmgren era,” Christl noted. “It was a huge victory, especially in Green Bay. Controversial. The Bears marked it with an asterisk for years in their media guide for years, suggesting that they had been cheated.”