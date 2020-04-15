Packers’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling raising money to send meals to health care workers

(WFRV) – Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is never done giving back.

A week ago, Valdes-Scantling announced on Twitter that he was going head-to-head with Lions defensive end Trey Flowers off the field, to help the men and women battling the COVID-19 crisis.

“Those are the people right now who are at the front lines of this whole thing,” Marquez Valdes-Scantling said. “We decided to create a little competition between division rivals and see who can raise the most money, but obviously the end goal is to help out the people who need it.”

#GoPackGo, @III_Flowers & I are raising to help our medical professionals. Click the link in my bio or If donors want to text H2O to +1 (916) 634-0898 to donate. Giving away signed footballs, posters, pictures and even some game worn gear ! No amount is too small. pic.twitter.com/2FSUbjtgK8 — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) April 7, 2020

Posted on his various social media pages, like Twitter and Instagram, Valdes-Scantling is raising money via the Happiness 2 Others organization for #InMyScrubs — it will provide meals for health care workers — and in return, the wide receiver will be giving away autographed gloves, cleats, and more. The goal is to raise $10,000.

“We’ll do a raffle,” Valdes-Scantling said. “The more people donate, the more stuff I have to give out, so if I have to go out and find some stuff to donate I’ll do that too.”

This is just one of his ongoing efforts to help others. Last month, the receiver went on Twitter and was able to donate a couple hundred dollars to three families in need.

Times are hard right now. So I want to help out a few families in this time of need. Giving is something I always do, and there’s no better time than this. Tag some people who may be struggling to cover bills for the next month. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) March 27, 2020

“Each one was special, you know,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I was able to go out and just bless them with some things that they needed.”

The third-year wideout is also doing his part at home. Currently quarantined in Tampa, he’s helping out his local church, Radiant Church in South Tampa, by providing over 1,000 care bags for healthcare workers.

“You know I’m doing it locally and nationwide” Valdes-Scantling said. “It’s something that I’ve always been into, just helping out people. I don’t want any recognition for it. My whole goal is to get someone else to be motivated to go out and do it too.”

Giving back to the communities he lives in is nothing new for the Valdes-Scantling family. They have done charity work for years, and Marquez even started a drive to help the homeless during his senior year at the University of South Florida.

“My parents instilled that in me at a very young age… you got to pull people up with you,” Valdes-Scantling said. “You know, it’s not just about yourself. This whole world needs help, and if you can inspire someone else to go help somebody else, you can change the world.”

To donate to Valdes-Scantling’s cause, visit: https://www.happiness2others.org/lions-vs-packers