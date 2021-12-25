Packers place special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Cornerback (22) Shemar Jean-Charles of the Green Bay Packers against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of a Christmas Day battle with the Browns at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers placed rookie cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jean-Charles has been a key piece on special teams during his rookie season after the Packers selected him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list does not carry the designation of a positive test. Any player that was deemed to be exposed to the virus, whether that was via close contact or a positive test, can be placed on the list.

😔all I wanted to do was play on Christmas. Regardless Happy holidays to anyone reading this ! I hope you all have a blessed day 🙏🏾 #GoPackGo https://t.co/5bLFMhKI8a — Shemar (@sherm_ftc) December 25, 2021

With Kenny Clark coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, just two Packers from the active roster remain sidelined by virus protocols: Jean-Charles and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. OLB Chauncey Rivers, who has been on injured reserve with a season-ending ACL injury since Week 4, was moved to the COVID list Friday.