Packers place special teamer Shemar Jean-Charles on Reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of a Christmas Day battle with the Browns at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers placed rookie cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jean-Charles has been a key piece on special teams during his rookie season after the Packers selected him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list does not carry the designation of a positive test. Any player that was deemed to be exposed to the virus, whether that was via close contact or a positive test, can be placed on the list.
With Kenny Clark coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, just two Packers from the active roster remain sidelined by virus protocols: Jean-Charles and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. OLB Chauncey Rivers, who has been on injured reserve with a season-ending ACL injury since Week 4, was moved to the COVID list Friday.