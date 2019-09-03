Packers place Sternberger on IR, reportedly will promote Lazard

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Jace Sternberger #87 of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Third round pick Jace Sternberger’s rookie season may be cut short after he was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.

Sternberger could see the field in 2019 if the Packers chose to designate him as one of their two players to return off IR later in the season. Since Sternberger was on the original 53-man roster to start the season, unlike wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, he is eligible to come back.

A concussion during the joint practices with Houston caused Sternberger to miss a good amount of time during training camp. Sternberger did get back on the field during the preseason and scored a two yard touchdown in the finale against Kansas City.

Sternberger heading to the injured reserve does open up a roster spot. According to a report by The Athletic, it will be wide receiver Allen Lazard coming off the practice squad.

Lazard turned heads during training camp and the preseason, but missed the fourth game against the Chiefs. In the first three games Lazard, a second year player out of Iowa State, racked up 114 yards and a touchdown.

On Sunday Lazard was asked staying ready in case he’s promoted off the practice squad.

“Just like last year, I took every week serious just like the starters do. So, I prepare the same way. Study the playbook, get to know the install, and study the person I’ll be going up against. Just stay ready and hopeful,” said Allen Lazard.

It appears that Lazard will not have to wait long.